Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .229.
  • Vargas has had a hit in 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.0%).
  • In five games this year, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.259 AVG .183
.403 OBP .275
.481 SLG .383
8 XBH 6
2 HR 2
10 RBI 9
13/12 K/BB 13/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 28
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams (2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
