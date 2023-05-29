Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .229.
- Vargas has had a hit in 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.0%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (50.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.9%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (28.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams (2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing batters.
