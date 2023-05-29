Miguel Vargas -- 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .229.

Vargas has had a hit in 28 of 50 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.0%).

In five games this year, he has homered (10.0%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 32.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 46.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 28 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (50.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (17.9%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (10.7%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (28.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings