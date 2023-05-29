Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 9:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .214 with four doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has not homered in his 33 games this year.
- Rojas has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (70.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (17.6%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (29.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
