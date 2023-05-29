After hitting .250 with two doubles and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Washington Nationals (who will start Trevor Williams) at 9:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .214 with four doubles and six walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 17 games this season (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has not homered in his 33 games this year.

Rojas has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored in eight of 33 games (24.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 17 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (70.6%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings