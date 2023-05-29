Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Rays.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .208 with three doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 155th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Muncy has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- He has gone deep in 26.5% of his games this year, and 8.4% of his plate appearances.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (14.3%).
- He has scored in 26 games this season (53.1%), including eight multi-run games (16.3%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (15.4%)
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (46.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (30.8%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (50.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams (2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
