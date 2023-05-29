Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Rays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is batting .208 with three doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 155th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Muncy has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 26.5% of his games this year, and 8.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (14.3%).
  • He has scored in 26 games this season (53.1%), including eight multi-run games (16.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.207 AVG .212
.373 OBP .359
.431 SLG .673
5 XBH 8
4 HR 8
9 RBI 20
22/15 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 26
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams (2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.