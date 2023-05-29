Max Muncy, with a slugging percentage of .432 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Rays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .208 with three doubles, 17 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 155th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Muncy has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 49 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in 26.5% of his games this year, and 8.4% of his plate appearances.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 20 games this season (40.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of those games (14.3%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (53.1%), including eight multi-run games (16.3%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 26 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (46.2%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (46.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (30.8%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (50.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings