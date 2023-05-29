Jason Heyward -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .221 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%) Heyward has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
  • He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 39), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season (13 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 14
.323 AVG .147
.405 OBP .275
.742 SLG .265
7 XBH 2
3 HR 1
7 RBI 1
7/5 K/BB 11/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
17 GP 22
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
