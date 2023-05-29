Jason Heyward -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .221 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%) Heyward has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 39), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 33.3% of his games this season (13 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 14 .323 AVG .147 .405 OBP .275 .742 SLG .265 7 XBH 2 3 HR 1 7 RBI 1 7/5 K/BB 11/6 0 SB 1 Home Away 17 GP 22 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings