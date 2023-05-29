Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Jason Heyward -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .221 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 15 of 39 games this season (38.5%) Heyward has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (15.4%).
- He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 39), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has driven in a run in eight games this year (20.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 33.3% of his games this season (13 of 39), he has scored, and in four of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|.323
|AVG
|.147
|.405
|OBP
|.275
|.742
|SLG
|.265
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|1
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|22
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.1%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (18.2%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- The Nationals rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
