James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is hitting .235 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
  • Outman has had a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.1%).
  • In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has had an RBI in 13 games this year (25.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (20 of 52), with two or more runs seven times (13.5%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 20
.283 AVG .280
.406 OBP .349
.472 SLG .653
6 XBH 13
1 HR 7
7 RBI 16
24/9 K/BB 24/6
3 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 29
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Williams (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
