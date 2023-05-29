James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is hitting .235 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.

Outman has had a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.1%).

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had an RBI in 13 games this year (25.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (20 of 52), with two or more runs seven times (13.5%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 29 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (51.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (20.7%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (34.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (27.6%)

