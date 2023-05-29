James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman, with a slugging percentage of .233 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is hitting .235 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- Outman has had a hit in 26 of 52 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits 12 times (23.1%).
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had an RBI in 13 games this year (25.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year (20 of 52), with two or more runs seven times (13.5%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|29
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (51.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.7%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (34.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (27.6%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Williams (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .254 to his opponents.
