The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.531 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.577) and total hits (73) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.
  • Freeman will look to extend his 17-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.
  • In 77.8% of his 54 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
  • In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 19 games this year (35.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), with two or more runs nine times (16.7%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 20
.348 AVG .253
.427 OBP .311
.551 SLG .434
8 XBH 9
3 HR 3
9 RBI 8
14/11 K/BB 17/7
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 30
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
