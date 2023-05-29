The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.531 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Rays.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.577) and total hits (73) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.

Freeman will look to extend his 17-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.

In 77.8% of his 54 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 19 games this year (35.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), with two or more runs nine times (16.7%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 30 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (43.3%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (70.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings