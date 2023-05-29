Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (.531 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 116 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Rays.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.415), slugging percentage (.577) and total hits (73) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is fourth in slugging.
- Freeman will look to extend his 17-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last outings.
- In 77.8% of his 54 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In eight games this season, he has hit a long ball (14.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19 games this year (35.2%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 64.8% of his games this season (35 of 54), with two or more runs nine times (16.7%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (76.7%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (43.3%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (70.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Williams gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
