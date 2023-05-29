The Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) face the Washington Nationals (23-30) a game after Chris Taylor homered twice in an 11-10 defeat to the Rays. The game starts at 9:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (1-0, 1.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Trevor Williams (2-2, 4.32 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will send Miller to the mound for his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run.

He has an ERA of 1.80, a 5 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.000 in one games this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Trevor Williams

The Nationals will send Williams (2-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Williams is trying to record his third quality start of the year.

Williams will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

