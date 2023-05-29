On Monday, May 29 at 9:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) host the Washington Nationals (23-30) at Dodger Stadium. Bobby Miller will get the nod for the Dodgers, while Trevor Williams will take the mound for the Nationals.

The Nationals have been listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-250). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs Williams - WSH (2-2, 4.32 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 27 out of the 43 games, or 62.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have gone 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers have a 1-2 record across the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have won in 20, or 41.7%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Nationals have won two of seven games when listed as at least +190 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Muncy 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+115) David Peralta 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Miguel Vargas 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

