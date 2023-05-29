The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Washington Nationals game on Monday at 9:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Freddie Freeman and Lane Thomas.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 89 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in baseball with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .240 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (298 total runs).

The Dodgers are 10th in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.267).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Bobby Miller (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Bobby Miller Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves L 4-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Noah Syndergaard Jalen Beeks 5/27/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Tyler Glasnow 5/28/2023 Rays L 11-10 Away Gavin Stone Josh Fleming 5/29/2023 Nationals - Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals - Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals - Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees - Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees - Home Gavin Stone Gerrit Cole 6/4/2023 Yankees - Home Bobby Miller Domingo Germán

