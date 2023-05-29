How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 9:20 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers versus Washington Nationals game on Monday at 9:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Freddie Freeman and Lane Thomas.
Dodgers vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in MLB action with 89 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is third in baseball with a .456 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .240 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (298 total runs).
- The Dodgers are 10th in MLB with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Dodgers' 9.1 strikeouts per game rank 25th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.267).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bobby Miller (1-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Braves
|W 8-1
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Spencer Strider
|5/24/2023
|Braves
|L 4-3
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Bryce Elder
|5/26/2023
|Rays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jalen Beeks
|5/27/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tyler Glasnow
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|L 11-10
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Josh Fleming
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Gavin Stone
|Gerrit Cole
|6/4/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Domingo Germán
