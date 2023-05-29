The Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals will play on Monday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET, with Freddie Freeman and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Dodgers as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +190 moneyline odds to win. The total is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Time: 9:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +190 9 -105 -115 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread. Los Angeles and its opponent have finished above the over/under for three games in a row, with the average total set by sportsbooks during that span being 8.7.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 27-16 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 62.8% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The Dodgers have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.4% in this contest.

Los Angeles has played in 54 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 31 times (31-22-1).

The Dodgers have had a run line set for just two games this season, and failed to cover in both.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 15-15 10-8 22-14 23-14 9-8

