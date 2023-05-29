Monday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-22) and the Washington Nationals (23-30) clashing at Dodger Stadium (on May 29) at 9:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-2 victory for the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (1-0) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-2) will take the ball for the Nationals.

Dodgers vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 4, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

The Dodgers have won 27, or 62.8%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 2-1 when favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 298.

The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule