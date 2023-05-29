The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rays.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .218 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Peralta has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 43 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.6% of those games.

In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Peralta has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more RBI five times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 27 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings