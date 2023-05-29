David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rays.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .218 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 43 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.6% of those games.
- In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Peralta has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more RBI five times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|27
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (44.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (25.9%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.2 per game).
- Williams (2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
