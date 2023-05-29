The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .393 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium, Monday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rays.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .218 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 43 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.6% of those games.
  • In 43 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Peralta has had at least one RBI in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more RBI five times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (23.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.257 AVG .167
.289 OBP .200
.429 SLG .208
2 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 4
5/2 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 27
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (44.4%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.4%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (25.9%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Williams (2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the righty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.