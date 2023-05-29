Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Nationals - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chris Taylor -- hitting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI) against the Rays.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .213.
- In 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.2%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 41), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (14.6%).
- He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|17
|.237
|AVG
|.170
|.286
|OBP
|.254
|.605
|SLG
|.396
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|9
|17/2
|K/BB
|20/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|25
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (48.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (8.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (28.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (20.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (32.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Williams (2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
