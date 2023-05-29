Chris Taylor -- hitting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI) against the Rays.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

Trevor Williams TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .213.

In 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 41), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (14.6%).

He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 17 .237 AVG .170 .286 OBP .254 .605 SLG .396 7 XBH 4 3 HR 4 8 RBI 9 17/2 K/BB 20/5 2 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 25 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings