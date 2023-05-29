Chris Taylor -- hitting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Washington Nationals, with Trevor Williams on the hill, on May 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with two home runs and two RBI) against the Rays.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and nine walks while batting .213.
  • In 46.3% of his games this year (19 of 41), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (12.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has hit a home run in 19.5% of his games in 2023 (eight of 41), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (34.1%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (14.6%).
  • He has scored in 31.7% of his games this season (13 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 17
.237 AVG .170
.286 OBP .254
.605 SLG .396
7 XBH 4
3 HR 4
8 RBI 9
17/2 K/BB 20/5
2 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 25
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (48.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (28.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (20.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (32.0%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Nationals' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 66 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
  • Williams (2-2 with a 4.32 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.32 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.
