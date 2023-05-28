After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Josh Fleming) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is hitting .108 with four home runs and 13 walks.
  • In five of 33 games this season, Thompson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in two of 33 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in four games this season (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In eight games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
.154 AVG .107
.214 OBP .324
.500 SLG .214
3 XBH 1
3 HR 1
8 RBI 3
13/2 K/BB 16/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 19
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (15.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (10.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • Fleming (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
