Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Josh Fleming) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is hitting .108 with four home runs and 13 walks.
- In five of 33 games this season, Thompson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in two of 33 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Thompson has driven in a run in four games this season (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|14
|.154
|AVG
|.107
|.214
|OBP
|.324
|.500
|SLG
|.214
|3
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|3
|13/2
|K/BB
|16/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (15.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (21.1%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (10.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Fleming (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Rays, his third this season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
