After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Josh Fleming) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Josh Fleming TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Discover More About This Game

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is hitting .108 with four home runs and 13 walks.

In five of 33 games this season, Thompson has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 33 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.

Thompson has driven in a run in four games this season (12.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this season (24.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 .154 AVG .107 .214 OBP .324 .500 SLG .214 3 XBH 1 3 HR 1 8 RBI 3 13/2 K/BB 16/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 19 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (15.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (21.1%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (10.5%)

