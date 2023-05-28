On Sunday, Mookie Betts (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in 36 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (22.0%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 20 games this season (40.0%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 28 18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (10.7%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (67.9%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (21.4%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings