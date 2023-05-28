Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Mookie Betts (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .250 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in 36 of 50 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 50 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (22.0%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (40.0%), Betts has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|28
|18 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (10.7%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (67.9%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (21.4%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 54 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rays will look to Fleming (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the left-hander tossed six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
