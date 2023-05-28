On Sunday, Miguel Vargas (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .233.

Vargas has recorded a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).

He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with two or more runs three times (6.1%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 27 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Rays Pitching Rankings