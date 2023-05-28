On Sunday, Miguel Vargas (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .233.
  • Vargas has recorded a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with two or more runs three times (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.259 AVG .183
.403 OBP .275
.481 SLG .383
8 XBH 6
2 HR 2
10 RBI 9
13/12 K/BB 13/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 27
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.9%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.72 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • The Rays will look to Fleming (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when the left-hander threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.