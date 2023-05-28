Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Miguel Vargas (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with four doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Josh Fleming. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rays Player Props
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Rays
|Dodgers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
|Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rays Odds
|Dodgers vs Rays Prediction
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .233.
- Vargas has recorded a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including eight multi-hit games (16.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 49), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 44.9% of his games this season (22 of 49), with two or more runs three times (6.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (51.9%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (18.5%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.1%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.9%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.72 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- The Rays will look to Fleming (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when the left-hander threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.