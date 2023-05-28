Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Josh Fleming on the mound, on May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .210 with four doubles and six walks.

In 50.0% of his games this year (16 of 32), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this season.

Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 16 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

