Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Josh Fleming on the mound, on May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .210 with four doubles and six walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this year (16 of 32), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this season.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .222
.242 OBP .276
.200 SLG .222
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
6/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 16
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (68.8%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (12.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
  • The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
  • The Rays will send Fleming (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
