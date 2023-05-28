Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Josh Fleming on the mound, on May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .210 with four doubles and six walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (16 of 32), Rojas has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 32 games this season.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in eight of 32 games (25.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (68.8%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (12.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rays have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).
- The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- The Rays will send Fleming (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
