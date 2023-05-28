Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Josh Fleming on the mound, on May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .205 with three doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.

He ranks 154th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Muncy has had a hit in 24 of 48 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 48), and 8% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (39.6%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year (25 of 48), with two or more runs seven times (14.6%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 25 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (44.0%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.0%) 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (28.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (48.0%)

