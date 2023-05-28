Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Max Muncy -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 94 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Josh Fleming on the mound, on May 28 at 11:35 AM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rays.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .205 with three doubles, 16 home runs and 32 walks.
- He ranks 154th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 24th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Muncy has had a hit in 24 of 48 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits eight times (16.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (12 of 48), and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (39.6%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (14.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 52.1% of his games this year (25 of 48), with two or more runs seven times (14.6%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (44.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.0%)
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (28.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (48.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rays' 3.72 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Fleming (1-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his third start this season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
