The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .775 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rays.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.571) and total hits (71) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .450 with one homer.

In 77.4% of his 53 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 of 53 games this year, and more than once 9 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 29 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (75.9%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (41.4%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (69.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.2%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (34.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings