Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .775 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Rays.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.571) and total hits (71) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a 16-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .450 with one homer.
- In 77.4% of his 53 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.1% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has picked up an RBI in 35.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 53 games this year, and more than once 9 times.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (75.9%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (41.4%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (69.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (17.2%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (34.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rays' 3.72 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- Fleming (1-0) makes the start for the Rays, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Monday when the left-hander threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
