The Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) at 11:35 AM ET on Sunday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent batters. Yandy Diaz has an average of .325 (fifth in league) for the Rays, while Freddie Freeman is second at .338 for the Dodgers.

The Rays will call on Josh Fleming (1-0) against the Dodgers and Gavin Stone.

Dodgers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fleming - TB (1-0, 3.59 ERA) vs Stone - LAD (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Stone

Stone (0-0) makes the start for the Dodgers, his third of the season.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up five hits.

In two games this season, he has a 10.13 ERA and 2.3 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .371 against him.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Josh Fleming

Fleming will get the start for the Rays, his third of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance came in relief on Monday when he threw six innings out of the bullpen against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has pitched in 10 games this season with an ERA of 3.59, a 1.24 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313.

Fleming has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

