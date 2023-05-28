Wander Franco's Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) and Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) will match up in the series rubber match on Sunday, May 28 at Tropicana Field. The contest will begin at 11:35 AM ET.

The favored Rays have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +110. A 9-run total has been set in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Josh Fleming - TB (1-0, 3.59 ERA) vs Gavin Stone - LAD (0-0, 10.13 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 34 out of the 46 games, or 73.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 32-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (84.2% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

The Dodgers have a mark of 2-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-3.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st Win NL West -500 - 1st

