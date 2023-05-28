How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:10 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gavin Stone gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers' 84 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.
- Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .450 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 288.
- The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- The Dodgers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.
- The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers' Stone will make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|Braves
|W 8-6
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Charlie Morton
|5/23/2023
|Braves
|W 8-1
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Spencer Strider
|5/24/2023
|Braves
|L 4-3
|Away
|Tony Gonsolin
|Bryce Elder
|5/26/2023
|Rays
|L 9-3
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Jalen Beeks
|5/27/2023
|Rays
|W 6-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tyler Glasnow
|5/28/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gavin Stone
|Taj Bradley
|5/29/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Trevor Williams
|5/30/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Jake Irvin
|5/31/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Patrick Corbin
|6/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Luis Severino
|6/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Gavin Stone
|Gerrit Cole
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.