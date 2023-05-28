Gavin Stone gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Tropicana Field against Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 11:35 AM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers' 84 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .450 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 288.

The Dodgers have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Dodgers rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers' Stone will make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw four innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 Braves W 8-6 Away Gavin Stone Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Bobby Miller Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves L 4-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Noah Syndergaard Jalen Beeks 5/27/2023 Rays W 6-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Tyler Glasnow 5/28/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Stone Taj Bradley 5/29/2023 Nationals - Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals - Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals - Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees - Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino 6/3/2023 Yankees - Home Gavin Stone Gerrit Cole

