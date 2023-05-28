The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET. Yandy Diaz and Freddie Freeman have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.

The Dodgers have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-135). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Dodgers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 contests.

The Dodgers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 30 of its 53 chances.

The Dodgers have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 15-14 10-7 22-14 23-14 9-7

