Dodgers vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET. Yandy Diaz and Freddie Freeman have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
The Dodgers have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-135). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).
Dodgers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV: Peacock
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-135
|+110
|9
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- The Dodgers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Dodgers and their foes are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 contests.
- The Dodgers have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have fallen short of covering the spread each time.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the total in 30 of its 53 chances.
- The Dodgers have played just two games with a spread this season and failed to cover in each game.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-7
|15-14
|10-7
|22-14
|23-14
|9-7
