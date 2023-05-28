Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 11:35 AM on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Josh Fleming (1-0) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will answer the bell for the Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: Peacock

Live Stream:

Dodgers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Dodgers have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

The Dodgers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Los Angeles has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (288 total, 5.4 per game).

Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.37 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Dodgers Schedule