Dodgers vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Sunday's game that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (38-16) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (32-21) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rays, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 11:35 AM on May 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Josh Fleming (1-0) to the mound, while Gavin Stone will answer the bell for the Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: Peacock
Dodgers vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Rays 6, Dodgers 5.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The Dodgers have failed to cover the runline in any of their previous 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).
- The Dodgers have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.
- This season, Los Angeles has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Los Angeles scores the third-most runs in baseball (288 total, 5.4 per game).
- Dodgers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.37 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|@ Braves
|W 8-6
|Gavin Stone vs Charlie Morton
|May 23
|@ Braves
|W 8-1
|Bobby Miller vs Spencer Strider
|May 24
|@ Braves
|L 4-3
|Tony Gonsolin vs Bryce Elder
|May 26
|@ Rays
|L 9-3
|Noah Syndergaard vs Jalen Beeks
|May 27
|@ Rays
|W 6-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tyler Glasnow
|May 28
|@ Rays
|-
|Gavin Stone vs Josh Fleming
|May 29
|Nationals
|-
|Bobby Miller vs Trevor Williams
|May 30
|Nationals
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Jake Irvin
|May 31
|Nationals
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Patrick Corbin
|June 2
|Yankees
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Luis Severino
|June 3
|Yankees
|-
|Gavin Stone vs Gerrit Cole
