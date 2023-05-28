Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-1.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Josh Fleming
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is hitting .108 with a double and eight walks.
- In seven of 23 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 23 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- In four games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.115
|AVG
|.107
|.258
|OBP
|.188
|.115
|SLG
|.143
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|1
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/3
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (9.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (54 total, one per game).
- The Rays are sending Fleming (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the lefty threw six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
