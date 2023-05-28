Austin Barnes is available when the Los Angeles Dodgers battle Josh Fleming and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his most recent action (on May 28 against the Cardinals) he went 0-for-1.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Barnes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is hitting .108 with a double and eight walks.

In seven of 23 games this year, Barnes got a hit, but only one each time.

In 23 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In four games this year, Barnes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .115 AVG .107 .258 OBP .188 .115 SLG .143 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 4 RBI 1 8/5 K/BB 10/3 1 SB 1 Home Away 12 GP 11 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings