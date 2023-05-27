Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has seven doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .325.
  • In 25 of 34 games this season (73.5%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (35.3%).
  • He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 17 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 22 games this season (64.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.318 AVG .333
.385 OBP .458
.659 SLG .583
7 XBH 5
4 HR 2
13 RBI 6
4/5 K/BB 2/10
0 SB 1
Home Away
15 GP 19
13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%)
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (47.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (1.0 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Glasnow starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went five scoreless innings.
  • In his two appearances last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.900 WHIP.
