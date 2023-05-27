Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 27
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has seven doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .325.
- In 25 of 34 games this season (73.5%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (35.3%).
- He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Smith has had an RBI in 17 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (64.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|19
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (57.9%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (10.5%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (47.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (1.0 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went five scoreless innings.
- In his two appearances last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.900 WHIP.
