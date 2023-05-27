Will Smith, with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rays.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has seven doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .325.

In 25 of 34 games this season (73.5%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (35.3%).

He has homered in 20.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Smith has had an RBI in 17 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (20.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (64.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 19 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (57.9%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.5%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (47.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings