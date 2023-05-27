Following the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge, Peter Malnati is in 12th at -4.

Looking to place a bet on Peter Malnati at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Peter Malnati Insights

Over his last nine rounds, Malnati has finished better than par on three occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Malnati's average finish has been 28th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

In his past five tournaments, Malnati has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 35 -5 262 0 12 1 1 $1.1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Malnati has an average finishing position of 37th in his past five appearances at this event.

Malnati made the cut in two of his past five entries in this event.

Malnati finished 33rd on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,297 yards, which is longer than the 7,209-yard length for this event.

The courses that Malnati has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,264 yards, while Colonial Country Club will be at 7,209 yards this week.

Malnati's Last Time Out

Malnati was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 0.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 99th percentile on par 4s at the Wells Fargo Championship, averaging 1.00 strokes on those 22 holes.

Malnati shot better than 99% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 1.50 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Malnati recorded a birdie or better on six of eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Malnati did not record a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

Malnati's 17 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

At that most recent competition, Malnati's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse one time (better than the field's average, 6.9).

Malnati finished the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with five on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Malnati finished without one.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

70 / 7,209 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Malnati's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

