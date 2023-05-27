After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has gotten a hit in 35 of 49 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Betts has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 20
.328 AVG .182
.414 OBP .297
.557 SLG .403
8 XBH 9
3 HR 4
10 RBI 11
17/9 K/BB 15/12
0 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 27
18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (66.7%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.67 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went five scoreless innings.
  • In two games last season he had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP.
