After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.

Betts has gotten a hit in 35 of 49 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.3%).

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 27 18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.1%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (66.7%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (22.2%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (37.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings