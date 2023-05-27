Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 27
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Tyler Glasnow) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 93rd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Betts has gotten a hit in 35 of 49 games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (16.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this season, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 61.2% of his games this season (30 of 49), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.2%) he has scored more than once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|18 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.1%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|18 (66.7%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (22.2%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (37.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.67 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Glasnow gets the call to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went five scoreless innings.
- In two games last season he had a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP.
