Miguel Vargas -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

TV Channel: BSSUN

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .233 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 walks.

Vargas has recorded a hit in 27 of 48 games this season (56.3%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Vargas has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (43.8%), including three multi-run games (6.3%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 26 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

