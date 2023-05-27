Miguel Vargas -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .233 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • Vargas has recorded a hit in 27 of 48 games this season (56.3%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 29.2% of his games this season, Vargas has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (43.8%), including three multi-run games (6.3%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.259 AVG .183
.403 OBP .275
.481 SLG .383
8 XBH 6
2 HR 2
10 RBI 9
13/12 K/BB 13/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 26
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (23.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Glasnow will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty started and threw five scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP over his two games.
