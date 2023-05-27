Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 27
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:25 PM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the hill, on May 27 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .233 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 24 walks.
- Vargas has recorded a hit in 27 of 48 games this season (56.3%), including eight multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (8.3%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.2% of his games this season, Vargas has notched at least one RBI. In eight of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (43.8%), including three multi-run games (6.3%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (50.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (7.7%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (23.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Glasnow will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP over his two games.
