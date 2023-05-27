Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 27
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:25 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .208 with four doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has had a hit in 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this season.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP over his two games.
