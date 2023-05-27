The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .208 with four doubles and six walks.
  • Rojas has had a hit in 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this season.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .222
.242 OBP .276
.200 SLG .222
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
6/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 15
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Glasnow starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old righty started and threw five scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP over his two games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.