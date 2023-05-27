The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .208 with four doubles and six walks.

Rojas has had a hit in 15 of 31 games this season (48.4%), including multiple hits five times (16.1%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 31 games this season.

Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 15 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

