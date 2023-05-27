Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 27
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.243 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .198 with two doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 159th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 48.9% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.9% of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.4%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).
- In 18 games this season (38.3%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (51.1%), including six games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (41.7%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (12.5%)
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (41.7%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (25.0%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (45.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.67).
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old righty started and threw five scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP over his two games.
