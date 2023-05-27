The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy (.243 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Rays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .198 with two doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 159th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 48.9% of his 47 games this season, with multiple hits in 14.9% of those games.

In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (23.4%, and 7.6% of his trips to the plate).

In 18 games this season (38.3%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (51.1%), including six games with multiple runs (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 24 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (41.7%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (12.5%) 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (41.7%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (25.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (45.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings