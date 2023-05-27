On Saturday, James Outman (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .241.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 39th in slugging.
  • Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with at least two hits 12 times (24.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 20
.283 AVG .280
.406 OBP .349
.472 SLG .653
6 XBH 13
1 HR 7
7 RBI 16
24/9 K/BB 24/6
3 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 27
11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%)
2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 3.67 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Glasnow makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander started and threw five scoreless innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP over his two games.
