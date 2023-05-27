James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 27
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:25 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Saturday, James Outman (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .241.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with at least two hits 12 times (24.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (55.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (37.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (29.6%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.67 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old right-hander started and threw five scoreless innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP over his two games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.