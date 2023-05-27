On Saturday, James Outman (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Glasnow. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 19 walks while hitting .241.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 106th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 90th and he is 39th in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (26 of 50), with at least two hits 12 times (24.0%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (55.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (37.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

