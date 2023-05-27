The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman and his .725 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rays.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 69 hits and an OBP of .408 to go with a slugging percentage of .560. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Freeman is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is on a 15-game hitting streak.

Freeman has gotten at least one hit in 76.9% of his games this season (40 of 52), with more than one hit 22 times (42.3%).

He has hit a home run in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 34.6% of his games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 34 of 52 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 28 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (75.0%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (39.3%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (71.4%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (17.9%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (32.1%)

