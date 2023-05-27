Yandy Diaz leads the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) into a matchup against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET. Diaz is at .333, the second-best average in the league, while Freeman is second at .333.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow and the Dodgers will turn to Clayton Kershaw (6-4, 2.98 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 2.98 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 57 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.98, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.

Kershaw is trying to collect his seventh quality start of the season.

Kershaw will try to record his eighth game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Glasnow

Glasnow will make his first start of the season for the Rays.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Saturday, Oct. 8 last season, when he pitched five scoreless innings in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He finished last season with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP.

