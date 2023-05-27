Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Freddie Freeman and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Rays Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 18 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 31 RBI (69 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .333/.408/.560 on the year.

Freeman has recorded at least one hit in 15 games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .425 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, four walks and 10 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Braves May. 22 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 at Cardinals May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .251/.365/.513 on the year.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Braves May. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Braves May. 23 1-for-3 3 0 0 2 0 at Braves May. 22 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 20 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Franco Stats

Franco has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 19 walks and 27 RBI (59 total hits). He's also swiped 18 bases.

He's slashed .292/.356/.490 so far this season.

Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .444 with two triples, three walks and three RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers May. 26 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 25 1-for-2 2 0 0 3 2 vs. Blue Jays May. 24 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 52 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, 25 walks and 29 RBI.

He's slashing .333/.435/.635 so far this year.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers May. 26 3-for-4 2 1 2 8 vs. Blue Jays May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Brewers May. 21 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Brewers May. 20 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Yankees May. 14 1-for-1 1 0 0 2

