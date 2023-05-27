On Saturday, May 27 at 4:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field. Tyler Glasnow will get the ball for the Rays, while Clayton Kershaw will take the hill for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Rays (-115). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +165 odds). The game's over/under has been set at 7.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Glasnow - TB (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kershaw - LAD (6-4, 2.98 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 45 times and won 34, or 75.6%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 34-11 (winning 75.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Dodgers have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Dodgers have a win-loss record of 3-4 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Dodgers had a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Will Smith 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) David Peralta 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+300) J.D. Martínez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+190)

Dodgers Futures Odds

