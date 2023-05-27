Yandy Diaz and Freddie Freeman will be among the stars on display when the Tampa Bay Rays play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Tropicana Field.

Dodgers vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSUN

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers have hit 82 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Los Angeles is fourth in MLB with a .448 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 282.

The Dodgers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .329.

The Dodgers rank 25th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Los Angeles has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 18th-ranked ERA (4.36) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers have a combined WHIP of just 1.246 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Clayton Kershaw (6-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 3 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Kershaw has made seven starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 5/21/2023 Cardinals L 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Jack Flaherty 5/22/2023 Braves W 8-6 Away Gavin Stone Charlie Morton 5/23/2023 Braves W 8-1 Away Bobby Miller Spencer Strider 5/24/2023 Braves L 4-3 Away Tony Gonsolin Bryce Elder 5/26/2023 Rays L 9-3 Away Noah Syndergaard Jalen Beeks 5/27/2023 Rays - Away Clayton Kershaw Tyler Glasnow 5/28/2023 Rays - Away Gavin Stone Taj Bradley 5/29/2023 Nationals - Home Bobby Miller Trevor Williams 5/30/2023 Nationals - Home Tony Gonsolin Jake Irvin 5/31/2023 Nationals - Home Noah Syndergaard Patrick Corbin 6/2/2023 Yankees - Home Clayton Kershaw Luis Severino

