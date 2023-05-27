Dodgers vs. Rays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET.
The Dodgers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-115). Los Angeles is a 1.5-run favorite (at +155 odds). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.
Dodgers vs. Rays Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Rays
|-115
|-105
|8
|-105
|-115
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Dodgers Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to the over/under, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Dodgers' past 10 contests.
Dodgers Betting Records & Stats
- The Dodgers have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 52 opportunities.
- The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Dodgers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|17-7
|14-14
|9-7
|22-14
|22-14
|9-7
