Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday at Tropicana Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rays (-115). Los Angeles is a 1.5-run favorite (at +155 odds). The matchup's total has been listed at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8 -105 -115 -1.5 -190 +155

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to the over/under, the Dodgers and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Dodgers' past 10 contests.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been victorious in four of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Los Angeles has won three of its seven games when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 29 of its 52 opportunities.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-7 14-14 9-7 22-14 22-14 9-7

