Saturday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (38-15) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (31-21) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad taking home the win. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 27.

The Rays will call on Tyler Glasnow against the Dodgers and Clayton Kershaw (6-4).

Dodgers vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Dodgers vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 2-3.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The past 10 Dodgers games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Dodgers have been chosen as underdogs in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a mark of 3-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 5.4 runs per game (282 total).

The Dodgers have pitched to a 4.36 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule