David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 27
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:25 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rays.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .214 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
- Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this year (20 of 42), with multiple hits five times (11.9%).
- He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Peralta has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this year (11 of 42), with two or more RBI five times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|.257
|AVG
|.167
|.289
|OBP
|.200
|.429
|SLG
|.208
|2
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|4
|5/2
|K/BB
|7/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|26
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (42.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (7.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (19.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Glasnow gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went five scoreless innings.
- In his two appearances last season he had a 1.35 ERA, and a 0.9 WHIP.
