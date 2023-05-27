The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rays.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow

Tyler Glasnow TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .214 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this year (20 of 42), with multiple hits five times (11.9%).

He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Peralta has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this year (11 of 42), with two or more RBI five times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 18 .257 AVG .167 .289 OBP .200 .429 SLG .208 2 XBH 2 2 HR 0 11 RBI 4 5/2 K/BB 7/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 26 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (42.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings