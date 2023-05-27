The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Rays.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .214 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Peralta has gotten at least one hit in 47.6% of his games this year (20 of 42), with multiple hits five times (11.9%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 42 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Peralta has had at least one RBI in 26.2% of his games this year (11 of 42), with two or more RBI five times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (23.8%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 18
.257 AVG .167
.289 OBP .200
.429 SLG .208
2 XBH 2
2 HR 0
11 RBI 4
5/2 K/BB 7/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 26
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (42.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (7.7%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (26.9%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Rays have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Glasnow gets the call to start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went five scoreless innings.
  • In his two appearances last season he had a 1.35 ERA, and a 0.9 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.