The Boston Celtics are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2. The matchup has an over/under set at 209.5 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -3.5 209.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 68 of 82 games this season.

The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 19.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 ATS this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 42-17, a 71.2% win rate, when it's favored by -160 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

Miami has a 219.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.

Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have won in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 68 82.9% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.

Six of Celtics' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Boston has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston has a 40-21 record against the spread and a 49-12 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has gone 6-4 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Heat have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.

Miami has been better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Miami is 17-17 against the spread and 26-8 overall when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 30-32 43-39 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 40-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 17-17 49-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-8 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 28-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

