Arthur Fils (No. 112 ranking) will take on Francisco Cerundolo (No. 28) in the final of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on Saturday, May 27.

Cerundolo is favored (-300) in the tournament final against Fils (+240).

Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Match Information

  • Tournament: The Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Finals
  • Date: Saturday, May 27
  • Venue: Parc De La TeTe D'or
  • Location: Lyon, France
  • Court Surface: Clay

Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Francisco Cerundolo has a 75.0% chance to win.

Arthur Fils Francisco Cerundolo
+240 Odds to Win Match -300
29.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 75.0%
42.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 57.5

Arthur Fils vs. Francisco Cerundolo Trends and Insights

  • Fils defeated Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 in the semifinals on Friday.
  • Cerundolo beat Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals on Friday.
  • Fils has played 18 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match.
  • Fils has played seven matches on clay over the past year, and 23.7 games per match.
  • Cerundolo has averaged 25.2 games per match through his 51 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.4% of the games.
  • Cerundolo has averaged 24.1 games per match and 9.9 games per set through 27 matches on clay courts in the past year.
  • Fils and Cerundolo have not played each other since 2015.

