The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .317 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (33.3%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (21.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 16 games this year (48.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 22 games this season (66.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 .318 AVG .333 .385 OBP .458 .659 SLG .583 7 XBH 5 4 HR 2 13 RBI 6 4/5 K/BB 2/10 0 SB 1 Home Away 15 GP 18 13 (86.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (27.8%) 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (61.1%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.1%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings