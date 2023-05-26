Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Will Smith (.405 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rays Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .317 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 24 of 33 games this season (72.7%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (33.3%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (21.2%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 16 games this year (48.5%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (66.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.318
|AVG
|.333
|.385
|OBP
|.458
|.659
|SLG
|.583
|7
|XBH
|5
|4
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|6
|4/5
|K/BB
|2/10
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|18
|13 (86.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (61.1%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Beeks gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw two innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .198 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.