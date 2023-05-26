Top Player Prop Bets for Padres vs. Yankees on May 26, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto are among the players with prop bets available when the New York Yankees and the San Diego Padres square off at Yankee Stadium on Friday (beginning at 7:05 PM ET).
Padres vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres' Joe Musgrove (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- None of Musgrove's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Musgrove has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|5.2
|8
|4
|4
|5
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 7
|5.0
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|vs. Giants
|Apr. 29
|3.1
|6
|7
|7
|3
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|Apr. 22
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|0
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 45 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .262/.423/.494 so far this season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|1-for-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 24
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 23
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, seven home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI (47 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.347/.405 on the year.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 21
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 25 walks and 25 RBI (49 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He has a .263/.349/.462 slash line so far this season.
- Torres hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .381 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has collected 42 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.
- He's slashed .288/.402/.630 on the season.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|May. 20
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Reds
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
