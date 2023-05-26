On Friday, Mookie Betts (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Braves.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 90th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.

Betts is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (22.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 29 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 20 .328 AVG .182 .414 OBP .297 .557 SLG .403 8 XBH 9 3 HR 4 10 RBI 11 17/9 K/BB 15/12 0 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 26 18 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (11.5%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (65.4%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (23.1%) 9 (40.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (38.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings