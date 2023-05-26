Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Friday, Mookie Betts (.625 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Braves.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .255 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 31 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 90th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 22nd in slugging.
- Betts is batting .286 with two homers during his last outings and is on an eight-game hitting streak.
- In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's homered in 11 of them (22.9%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has picked up an RBI in 39.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- In 29 of 48 games this year, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|20
|.328
|AVG
|.182
|.414
|OBP
|.297
|.557
|SLG
|.403
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/9
|K/BB
|15/12
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|18 (81.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (65.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (11.5%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (65.4%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (23.1%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (38.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Beeks (1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
