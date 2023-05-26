On Friday, Miguel Vargas (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is batting .237 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 walks.

In 57.4% of his games this season (27 of 47), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year (20 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 .259 AVG .183 .403 OBP .275 .481 SLG .383 8 XBH 6 2 HR 2 10 RBI 9 13/12 K/BB 13/8 1 SB 1 Home Away 22 GP 25 14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%) 11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%) 8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings