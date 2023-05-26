Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Miguel Vargas (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is batting .237 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 walks.
- In 57.4% of his games this season (27 of 47), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year (20 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.259
|AVG
|.183
|.403
|OBP
|.275
|.481
|SLG
|.383
|8
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|14 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (52.0%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (20.0%)
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Beeks (1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.
