On Friday, Miguel Vargas (batting .316 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) against the Braves.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is batting .237 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 57.4% of his games this season (27 of 47), Vargas has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (17.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 47 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (8.5%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Vargas has driven in a run in 14 games this season (29.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 42.6% of his games this year (20 of 47), with two or more runs three times (6.4%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 19
.259 AVG .183
.403 OBP .275
.481 SLG .383
8 XBH 6
2 HR 2
10 RBI 9
13/12 K/BB 13/8
1 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 25
14 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (20.0%)
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
  • Beeks (1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .198 batting average against him.
