Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .207 with four doubles and six walks.
- Rojas has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In 30 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- In seven games this year (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.222
|.242
|OBP
|.276
|.200
|SLG
|.222
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|6/3
|K/BB
|3/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Beeks (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .198 to opposing batters.
