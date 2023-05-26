Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .207 with four doubles and six walks.
  • Rojas has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • In 30 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In seven games this year (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.167 AVG .222
.242 OBP .276
.200 SLG .222
1 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 1
6/3 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
16 GP 14
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to allow 52 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Beeks (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.68 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • In 18 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .198 to opposing batters.
