Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .207 with four doubles and six walks.

Rojas has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 30 games played this year, he has not homered.

Rojas has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In seven games this year (23.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 .167 AVG .222 .242 OBP .276 .200 SLG .222 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 1 6/3 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 16 GP 14 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings