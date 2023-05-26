On Friday, Max Muncy (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has two doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .204.

He ranks 159th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 23 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (23.9%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (39.1%), with more than one RBI in six of them (13.0%).

He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .207 AVG .212 .373 OBP .359 .431 SLG .673 5 XBH 8 4 HR 8 9 RBI 20 22/15 K/BB 18/11 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 23 13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%) 4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (47.8%)

