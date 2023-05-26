Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Friday, Max Muncy (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has two doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .204.
- He ranks 159th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 23 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (23.9%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (39.1%), with more than one RBI in six of them (13.0%).
- He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|.207
|AVG
|.212
|.373
|OBP
|.359
|.431
|SLG
|.673
|5
|XBH
|8
|4
|HR
|8
|9
|RBI
|20
|22/15
|K/BB
|18/11
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (43.5%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (43.5%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (26.1%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (47.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Beeks makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw two innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
