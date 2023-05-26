On Friday, Max Muncy (.216 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, five walks and six RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Jalen Beeks. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has two doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks while batting .204.
  • He ranks 159th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 31st in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 23 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • Looking at the 46 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (23.9%), and in 7.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (39.1%), with more than one RBI in six of them (13.0%).
  • He has scored a run in 24 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 16
.207 AVG .212
.373 OBP .359
.431 SLG .673
5 XBH 8
4 HR 8
9 RBI 20
22/15 K/BB 18/11
0 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 23
13 (56.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (43.5%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (43.5%)
5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%)
7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (47.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rays' 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Beeks makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw two innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.68, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
