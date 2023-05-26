The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .245 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Outman has gotten a hit in 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).

In seven games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .283 AVG .280 .406 OBP .349 .472 SLG .653 6 XBH 13 1 HR 7 7 RBI 16 24/9 K/BB 24/6 3 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 26 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (19.2%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings