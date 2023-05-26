James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.129 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jalen Beeks and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .245 with eight doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 104th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.
- Outman has gotten a hit in 26 of 49 games this year (53.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- In seven games this season, he has gone deep (14.3%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Outman has picked up an RBI in 26.5% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 40.8% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 14.3%.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|20
|.283
|AVG
|.280
|.406
|OBP
|.349
|.472
|SLG
|.653
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|7
|7
|RBI
|16
|24/9
|K/BB
|24/6
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|11 (47.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (57.7%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (38.5%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (19.2%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (30.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Rays have a 3.69 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Beeks gets the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the lefty threw two innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.
- The 29-year-old has a 4.68 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
