Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Rays - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .732 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Rays Player Props
|Dodgers vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.562) and total hits (67) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Freeman enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
- In 76.5% of his games this year (39 of 51), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (41.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 18 games this season (35.3%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), with two or more runs nine times (17.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.348
|AVG
|.253
|.427
|OBP
|.311
|.551
|SLG
|.434
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/11
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|27
|19 (79.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (74.1%)
|11 (45.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (70.4%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (18.5%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (33.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
- Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Beeks (1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
- The 29-year-old has put together a 4.68 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.