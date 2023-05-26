Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .732 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.562) and total hits (67) this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
  • Freeman enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.
  • In 76.5% of his games this year (39 of 51), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (41.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 18 games this season (35.3%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), with two or more runs nine times (17.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 20
.348 AVG .253
.427 OBP .311
.551 SLG .434
8 XBH 9
3 HR 3
9 RBI 8
14/11 K/BB 17/7
3 SB 2
Home Away
24 GP 27
19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%)
11 (45.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%)
14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (70.4%)
3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%)
9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).
  • Rays pitchers combine to give up 52 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Beeks (1-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his sixth of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw two innings, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
  • The 29-year-old has put together a 4.68 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing hitters.
