Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .732 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Jalen Beeks on the hill, on May 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Jalen Beeks

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in OBP (.403), slugging percentage (.562) and total hits (67) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Freeman enters this game on a 14-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .400 with one homer.

In 76.5% of his games this year (39 of 51), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (41.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 15.7% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his plate appearances.

In 18 games this season (35.3%), Freeman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (13.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), with two or more runs nine times (17.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 20 .348 AVG .253 .427 OBP .311 .551 SLG .434 8 XBH 9 3 HR 3 9 RBI 8 14/11 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 27 19 (79.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (74.1%) 11 (45.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (70.4%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (18.5%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings